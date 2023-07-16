Strs Ohio Has $9.55 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 55.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 181,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,753,000 after purchasing an additional 65,158 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $301.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.71. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,621. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

