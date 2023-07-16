Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

ZBRA opened at $309.28 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.