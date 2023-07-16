Strs Ohio Buys 128 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,515 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $187.15 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.62 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.01 and a 200-day moving average of $207.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.68.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

