Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

EXR stock opened at $155.76 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $216.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

