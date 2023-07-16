Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 296.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,214 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amdocs by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.58. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.