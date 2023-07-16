Strs Ohio Buys 10,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Activity

ResMed Stock Up 1.7 %

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $336,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,526 shares in the company, valued at $57,628,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $97,966,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $336,975.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,628,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,476 shares of company stock worth $7,120,245. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $222.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.04 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.58 and a 200-day moving average of $219.30. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

