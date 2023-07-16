Strs Ohio Sells 3,600 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cabot were worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cabot by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cabot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.30. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

