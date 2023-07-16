The Allstate Co. (ALL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 on October 2nd

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Allstate has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allstate to earn $13.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Allstate Trading Down 3.5 %

Allstate stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Allstate has a 12 month low of $100.97 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

