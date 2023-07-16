FUNToken (FUN) Price Tops $0.0047

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $51.35 million and $811,901.69 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FUNToken

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

