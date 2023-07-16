First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $64.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.