Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,658 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $113,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $54.06.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

