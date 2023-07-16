First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $45,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.