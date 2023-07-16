Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $120.89 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $120,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,183,000 after purchasing an additional 208,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $536.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.03. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $541.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

