First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Cintas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,376,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $379,291,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $496.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $480.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.64. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $498.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.29.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.