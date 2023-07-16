First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 49.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.67.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.1 %

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AVB opened at $197.91 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile



As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

