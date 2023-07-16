MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Raised by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.00.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $497.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.30. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.60%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

