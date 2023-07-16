VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in VICI Properties by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

VICI opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

