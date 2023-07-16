First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,205,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000,000 after buying an additional 113,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 65,419 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,196,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $207.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $162.01 and a 1 year high of $244.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Elbit Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Stories

