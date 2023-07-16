First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 748 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $6,518,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,952,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,233,000 after acquiring an additional 117,747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,260,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,501,000 after acquiring an additional 385,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,340,000 after acquiring an additional 104,647 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $30.82 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.493 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.