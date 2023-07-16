First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 625 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,503 shares of company stock worth $6,828,790. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

