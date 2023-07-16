Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 4,634.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 801.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,629,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,190,746.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,629,666 shares in the company, valued at $27,190,746.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $47,110.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,686.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,611. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Open Lending stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.24, a current ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

