China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix Stock Down 1.9 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.23.

Netflix stock opened at $441.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.56 and a 1-year high of $456.48. The company has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

