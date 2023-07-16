ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 853.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 79,670 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $165,331.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $165,331.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $344,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,905 shares in the company, valued at $492,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 24.7 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.26.

ACAD opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.51. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

