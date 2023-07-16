China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,866 shares of company stock worth $340,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $39.43.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

