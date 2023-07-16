China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,533 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.59. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

