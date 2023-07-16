Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.36.

MDGL stock opened at $225.77 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $322.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of -0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. On average, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

