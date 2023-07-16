China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 220 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 779.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.06 million. Research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.