China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $69,000 Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $787,962.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,097 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IONS. Citigroup raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

