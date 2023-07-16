China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,638,000 after buying an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $248,502,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,954,000 after buying an additional 56,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,452,000 after buying an additional 53,127 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITCI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

ITCI opened at $63.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.11. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

