China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 274 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $180.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.