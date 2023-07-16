China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $53,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.72 and its 200 day moving average is $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

