China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 616 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 177.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,539.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,752,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ISEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

