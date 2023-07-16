China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $41,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

Intel stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

