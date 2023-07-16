China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,923.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $109.13 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $110.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.51.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

