China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,000 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

TJX opened at $84.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.39 and a one year high of $86.43.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

