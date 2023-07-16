China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 202 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.87.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HON opened at $206.14 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

