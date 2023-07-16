1,272 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,272 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 44,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Comcast by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 24,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 65,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

