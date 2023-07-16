Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the June 15th total of 223,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of SRRTF opened at $10.11 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.
Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement
About Slate Grocery REIT
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Slate Grocery REIT
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.