Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the June 15th total of 223,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SRRTF opened at $10.11 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

About Slate Grocery REIT

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

