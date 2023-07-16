BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $6.77 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

