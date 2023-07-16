AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,277,700 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 843,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,777.0 days.
AB SKF (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SKUFF opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. AB SKF has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $19.82.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
