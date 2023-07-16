AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,277,700 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 843,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,777.0 days.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SKUFF opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. AB SKF has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $19.82.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

