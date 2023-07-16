Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Short Interest Up 97.8% in June

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.60. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
In other news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,713,965 shares in the company, valued at $82,855,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.
