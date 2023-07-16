Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Short Interest Up 97.8% in June

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.60. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,713,965 shares in the company, valued at $82,855,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadiz

Cadiz Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 610.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 206,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 177,447 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter worth approximately $606,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 56.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 164,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,066,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.