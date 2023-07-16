Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Logan Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LRFC stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. Logan Ridge Finance has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $25.00.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Logan Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:LRFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 70.14%. Analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous Variable dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.17%.

Institutional Trading of Logan Ridge Finance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,680,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Logan Ridge Finance by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,249 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

