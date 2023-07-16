Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Update

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the June 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

Seeing Machines stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Seeing Machines has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

Seeing Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.