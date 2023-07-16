Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Update

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the June 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Seeing Machines Stock Performance
Seeing Machines stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Seeing Machines has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Seeing Machines
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.