Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Increases By 95.5%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Capcom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY opened at $20.40 on Friday. Capcom has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $349.81 million for the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 29.26%. Research analysts expect that Capcom will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

