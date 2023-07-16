Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Commerzbank stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Commerzbank Announces Dividend

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1422 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

