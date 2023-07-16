Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Short Interest Up 94.7% in June

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the June 15th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOFT stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently -149.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

