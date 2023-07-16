Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Kennedy Investment Group raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 113,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

EVF opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

