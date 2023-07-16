Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Expands By 50.7%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance

NYSE:VLT opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 673.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 35,726 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 13.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 21.1% in the first quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.