Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Expands By 50.7%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance
NYSE:VLT opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $12.01.
Invesco High Income Trust II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Income Trust II
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.