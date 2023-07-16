POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Short Interest Update

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the June 15th total of 138,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

POET Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ POET opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. POET Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 152.65% and a negative net margin of 2,844.28%. Research analysts predict that POET Technologies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,767,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 1,027.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

