POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Short Interest Update

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the June 15th total of 138,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.
POET Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ POET opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. POET Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.23.
POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 152.65% and a negative net margin of 2,844.28%. Research analysts predict that POET Technologies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
