Short Interest in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Expands By 94.8%

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the June 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.75% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BlackRock AAA CLO ETF alerts:

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.